Local protesters join nationwide rallies calling for President Trump’s impeachment

MIDTOWN — As calls for President Donald Trump's impeachment grow, Sunday saw rallies in New York and across the country demanding the president be removed from office.

Hundreds of pro-impeachment protesters showed up in Times Square Sunday to send the president and his supporters a clear message.

"The country wants him to go, but thing is...people have to actually get out in the streets and make this demand visible," one protester told PIX11 News Sunday.

"Impeachment is important to send the message that what he's doing isn't okay," another protester said, in reference to accusations that Trump overstepped during a phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky where he allegedly asked the foreign leader to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.