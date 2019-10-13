Jewish man attacked in ‘disgusting incident’ in Crown Heights, de Blasio says

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A Jewish man was attacked in Brooklyn on Saturday by a man on a bike, officials said.

The 42-year-old victim was on New York Avenue near Union Street when a man on a bike slapped him in the face and called him a “dirty Jew” around 12:10 p.m., an NYPD spokeswoman said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio called the assault a “disgusting incident” in a tweet and said the NYPD Hate Crimes Unit is investigating.

“Anti-Semitic attacks are attacks on ALL New Yorkers and our values,” he tweeted.

No arrests have been made.

