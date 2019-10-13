Cyclist fatally struck by SUV on Queens street: police

BROAD CHANNEL, Queens — A man riding his bike was fatally struck as he rode on a Queens street Sunday afternoon, police confirmed.

According to authorities, a man driving a Ford Explorer SUV struck the 60-year-old man around 2:40 p.m. as he was riding on Cross Bay Boulevard in Broad Channel.

The cyclist was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounce dead, police said.

The 32-year-old driver of the SUV remained on the scene, according to officials.

Police said no criminality is detected but the investigation is ongoing.

The identity of the victim has not been released.