Bronx grocery store worker shoots attempted robber: police

FORDHAM MANOR, the Bronx — Police are investigating after an employee at a Bronx grocery store shot and critically injured a man attempting to rob the store early Sunday, according to authorities.

Officials said police got a 911 call around 1 a.m. for an attempted robbery at the store at 385 East 194th St. in the Fordham Manor section of the Bronx.

When officers arrived to the location, they met a 34-year-old male employee who said an unknown person tried to rob him at gunpoint, according to police.

The employee, who is licensed to carry a firearm, took out his gun and discharged the weapon, striking the alleged robber multiple times, authorities said.

According to police, the would-be robber ran out of the store but collapsed further down the street. He was taken to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Officials said the store employee has not been arrested but that the investigation is ongoing.