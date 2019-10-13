Bronx grocery store worker shoots attempted robber: police

Posted 3:58 PM, October 13, 2019, by , Updated at 03:59PM, October 13, 2019

194th Street Grocery Store Inc. in the Fordham Manor section of the Bronx. (Google Maps)

FORDHAM MANOR, the Bronx — Police are investigating after an employee at a Bronx grocery store shot and critically injured a man attempting to rob the store early Sunday, according to authorities.

Officials said police got a 911 call around 1 a.m. for an attempted robbery at the store at 385 East 194th St. in the Fordham Manor section of the Bronx.

When officers arrived to the location, they met a 34-year-old male employee who said an unknown person tried to rob him at gunpoint, according to police.

The employee, who is licensed to carry a firearm, took out his gun and discharged the weapon, striking the alleged robber multiple times, authorities said.

According to police, the would-be robber ran out of the store but collapsed further down the street. He was taken to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Officials said the store employee has not been arrested but that the investigation is ongoing.

 

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.