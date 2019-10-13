85-year-old woman pushed to ground and robbed on Upper West Side: police

UPPER WEST SIDE — Police are looking for two female robbers they say pushed a woman down before stealing her purse Saturday on Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

Police said the 85-year-old woman was entering her home near West 74th Street and Broadway around 3:30 p.m. when the two unidentified females approached her from behind and pushed her to the ground.

According to authorities, the two attackers grabbed the woman’s purse and then fled on foot eastbound on 74th Street, toward Amsterdam Avenue.

EMS responded but the woman refused medical attention at the scene, officials said.

The victim’s stolen purse contained cash, a cellphone and her identification, all estimated to be worth about $3,000, according to police.

The NYPD describes the two thieves as females that are between late teens and early 20s in age. One was last seen wearing all dark clothing, and the other was last seen wearing a dark sweatshirt, blue pants, and a green-colored wig.

Photos of the two people wanted in connection to the robbery can be seen in the gallery below.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).