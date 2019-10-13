6 injured in shooting in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — Six people were injured in a shooting in Philadelphia, Sunday, police said.

A 911 call came in at about 5:24 p.m. reporting “gunshots and several victims,” Philadelphia police said.

“At 8th Street and Clearfield Street on the highway at approximately 5:24 p.m., E-911 received a call for gunshots and several victims shot on the highway,” Philadelphia police said in an emailed statement, adding that there are “currently 6 victims at Temple University Hospital.”

Police haven’t released the conditions of the victims or additional details about the investigation into the shooting.

