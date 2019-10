DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ — A 10-year-old girl died Saturday after she was ejected from a ride at the Deerfield Township Harvest Festival, New Jersey State Police said.

She was ejected from a ride called Extreme, which is a Wisdom Super Sizzler amusement park ride, around 6:15 p.m., police officials said. The girl was airlifted to Cooper Hospital with serious injuries. She was later pronounced deceased at 7:20 p.m.

Police have not yet released any additional details.