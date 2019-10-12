Woman struck by stray bullet in Manhattan: police

CHELSEA, Manhattan — A woman was injured when she was struck by a stray bullet in Manhattan Friday night.

Authorities were called to the vicinity of 26th Street between Ninth and Tenth avenues in Chelsea around 10:30 p.m.

Officers found a 24-year-old woman shot in the knee. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

According to authorities, she was not the intended target. Two men got into a dispute and fired shots. The victim happened to be in the area and was caught in the crossfire.

No arrests have been made.