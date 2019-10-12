Woman killed, man injured when hit by car in Brooklyn: police

KENSINGTON, Brooklyn — A woman is dead and a man was hospitalized after they were struck by a vehicle in Brooklyn Saturday afternoon, police said.

The duo were struck around 3:20 p.m. at the intersection of East 4th Street and Church Avenue in the Kensington neighborhood, according to authorities.

After both were taken to a local hospital, the 60-year-old woman was pronounced dead while the 72-year-old man was treated for injuries.

The extent of the man’s injuries are not known as this time and neither of the victims have been identified.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene and there are no arrests or charges at this time.