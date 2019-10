NEW YORK — Two teens were rescued by police after they couldn’t get back to the shore when they tried to retrieve a ball Saturday morning.

The 18-year-old boys jumped into the Hudson River along the North Cove Marina at Brookfield Place to retrieve a volleyball around 11:45 a.m., authorities said.

When they were unable to return to the shore, authorities were called, and members of the NYPD Harbor Unit pulled them to safety.

The teens were safely transported to a nearby pier.