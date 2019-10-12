Shots fired in Brooklyn subway station during group attack: police

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — Police are looking for four people they say were involved in a group attack on a man that led to gunfire in a Brooklyn subway station in broad daylight Friday.

According to authorities, around 12:30 p.m. police received report of a group of individuals physically attacking a man in the Jay Street-MetroTech subway station, near the intersection of Jay Street and Willoughby Street in Downtown Brooklyn.

During the incident, an unidentified person within the group fired a round from a gun inside the train station, police said.

The unidentified victim fled the scene, according to authorities.

The NYPD are looking for those seen in the below surveillance images, as they are believed to have been with the person who fired the gun during Friday’s incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).