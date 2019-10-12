Man breaks into woman’s bedroom in Brooklyn while she’s sleeping: police

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — Police are searching for a man who allegedly broke into a woman’s bedroom while she slept in Brooklyn.

It happened on Grand Street near Union Avenue in Williamsburg around 4:30 a.m. Friday.

The woman woke up to find a man sitting on her bed, police said. She screamed as he tried to hold her down, according to cops.

The victim’s roommate went to her room and began to fight off the attacker, who then fled on foot, police said.

Police are investigating the incident as an attempted rape.

It was not immediately known how the suspect got into the apartment.

No arrests have been made.

