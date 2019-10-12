Man arrested in murder of woman found dead in Orange County apartment

NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. — A man was arrested in connection to the murder of a 32-year-old woman found dead in her Orange County apartment.

Luis Rondon, 48, was taken into custody in California Friday night and faces charges of second-degree murder, police said.

According to authorities, Rondon fled the state after the murder.

Deborah Waldinger, 32, was found dead in her South Gate Village apartment in New Windsor Wednesday morning. A maintenance worker had discovered her body as he attempted to enter the residence to perform work inside.

The Medical Examiner determined the cause of death was from blunt force trauma to the head.

The motive of the incident was not immediately disclosed.