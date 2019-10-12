Man arrested for driving intoxicated with his two young children in vehicle on Long Island: police

JERICHO, L.I. — A Brooklyn man faces multiple charges after being pulled over and arrested early Saturday night for driving intoxicated on Long Island while his two young children were in the car, according to police.

According to authorities, around 12:10 a.m., patrol officers observed Jose Simon Cuzco Remache, 28, following another vehicle too closely and swerving in and out of the lane as he drove his Dodge Caravan minivan on North Broadway in Jericho.

The officers pulled the man over near Bella Sonia Court and Route 106 and during the traffic stop noticed he had blood-shot, glassy eyes and that there was a strong odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle, officials said.

Officers also discovered the man’s two children, ages 5 and 7, were in the vehicle, along with their mother and three other adults, according to police.

The driver was arrested without incident and his children were released to the mother at the scene, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Jose Simon Cuzco Remache is now charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child or children under the age of 16, also known as Leandra’s Law), endangering the welfare of a child, driving while intoxicated, and numerous traffic violations, according to Nassau County Police.