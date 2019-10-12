Famed Upper West Side deli Barney Greengrass shut down for sanitary violations

Posted 7:42 PM, October 12, 2019, by , Updated at 07:46PM, October 12, 2019

Jewish deli Barney Greengrass on the Upper West Side (Google Maps)

UPPER WEST SIDE — New York health officials have shut down one of the city’s oldest, best known delis for sanitary violations including mice and roaches.

The New York Post reports that health department inspectors visited Barney Greengrass on the Upper West Side earlier this week. The six violations also included not keeping food hot enough and lack of vermin-proofing. In addition, inspectors described employee clothing as “soiled” and food not protected from contamination.

The Jewish deli, located on Amsterdam Avenue between 86th Street and 87th Street, opened in 1908.

The neighborhood mainstay remained closed Saturday. No date was given for a possible reopening.

The Department of Health did not respond to a request for comment Saturday from The Associated Press. A call to the deli rang unanswered.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.