Famed Upper West Side deli Barney Greengrass shut down for sanitary violations

UPPER WEST SIDE — New York health officials have shut down one of the city’s oldest, best known delis for sanitary violations including mice and roaches.

The New York Post reports that health department inspectors visited Barney Greengrass on the Upper West Side earlier this week. The six violations also included not keeping food hot enough and lack of vermin-proofing. In addition, inspectors described employee clothing as “soiled” and food not protected from contamination.

The Jewish deli, located on Amsterdam Avenue between 86th Street and 87th Street, opened in 1908.

The neighborhood mainstay remained closed Saturday. No date was given for a possible reopening.

The Department of Health did not respond to a request for comment Saturday from The Associated Press. A call to the deli rang unanswered.