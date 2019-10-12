4 dead, 3 injured in Brooklyn shooting: authorities

Posted 7:58 AM, October 12, 2019, by , Updated at 08:05AM, October 12, 2019

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A shooting at a Brooklyn social club left at least four people dead and three others injured Saturday morning, police said.

Shots were fired at a Brooklyn club Oct. 12, 2019. (Citizen App)

Authorities responded to a call of shots fired in the vicinity of Utica Avenue and Michael Griffith Street in Crown Heights around 7 a.m., FDNY officials said. 

Four people were pronounced dead, police said. Their identities were not immediately released.

Three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately disclosed. 

