4 dead, 3 injured in Brooklyn shooting: authorities

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A shooting at a Brooklyn social club left at least four people dead and three others injured Saturday morning, police said.

Authorities responded to a call of shots fired in the vicinity of Utica Avenue and Michael Griffith Street in Crown Heights around 7 a.m., FDNY officials said.

Four people were pronounced dead, police said. Their identities were not immediately released.

Three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately disclosed.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.