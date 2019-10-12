19-year-old attacked during attempted robbery at Manhattan subway station

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Police are searching for the person accused of attacking a man during an attempted robbery in Manhattan last week.

The 19-year-old victim was waiting at a waiting for the train at the Seventh Avenue-53rd Street subway station on Oct. 4 when he was struck in the body and face, police said.

The suspect then took the victim’s phone, but dropped it as he attempted to flee the subway station, according to police.

The victim sustained minor injuries, including pain and swelling to his face, but refused medical attention, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).