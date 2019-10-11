Priyanka Chopra Jonas talks lessons of life, love and loss in ‘The Sky is Pink’

Posted 8:13 AM, October 11, 2019, by , Updated at 08:22AM, October 11, 2019

NEW YORK — “The Sky is Pink” is the incredible love story of a couple spanning 25 years — told through the lense of their teenage daughter.

She’s sassy, sardonic, spunky, but she’s also dead. 

The movie is unexpectedly humorous, warm and heart-wrenching all at once, as the magic of life and beauty of death come together in on family’s journey. 

Oji sits down with one of the film’s stars and producers, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, to talk about the film as well as her supportive husband, Nick Jonas.

