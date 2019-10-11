Parents of slain Bronx teen share their pain: “Here I am, a mother without my son”

THE BRONX — “Here I am, a mother without my son.”

The mother of 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz started her “victim impact” statement with those powerful words, before a judge sentenced five convicted gang members for fatally stabbing her son.

They had chased the petrified teen on foot and with cars through Bronx streets last year.

Leandra Feliz said her son was not a gang member, and called her son “an innocent child.”

She spoke of the 15 men who were part of the chase — dragging her son out of the bodega where he was set upon with knives and a machete.

“Not a single one said ‘No! No! Don’t do it,’” Feliz noted.

“These actions were all captured on camera. In New York City, there has never been a case of such magnitude.”

Guzman-Feliz’s father calmly faced the backs of the five convicted gang members, as he told Judge Robert Neary how the vicious murder of his son left him with “a struggle to find meaning in my life.”

Lisandro Guzman spoke in Spanish, using an interpreter, as he explained that weekends are the hardest for him, because “those are the days I spent the most with my son.”

He talked to the five convicted killers “about the pain you caused….by killing a defenseless child.”

“I will never forgive you for deciding to murder my son. You are and always will be a danger to society.”

The father read the letter without getting angry, a departure from a couple of outbursts he had earlier in the trial, when he yelled at Jonaiki Martinez Estrella, who inflicted the fatal knife wound in Junior’s neck during the gang attack.

“My hope is that another family will never have to live with the pin of losing a child.”