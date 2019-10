JAMAICA, Queens — At least 1,047 people are without power Friday night in the Jamaica section of Queens, according to ConEdison.

.@ConEdison is responding to a power outage in Queens ZIPs: 11412, 11423, 11427, 11428, 11429. Report service loss: 1-800-75-CONED or https://t.co/12zVPHpRjS. Multilingual & ASL Link: https://t.co/EpfQx3HG7W. — NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) October 12, 2019

ConEdison is responding to the outages. It is unclear at this time what caused so many customers’ power to go out.

ConEd estimates power will be restored by 1:30 a.m.