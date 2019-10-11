Off-duty trooper saves woman’s life at NJ Concert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWARK — 73-year old Jean Jadro was given a second chance at life, thanks to a few good samaritans, including trooper Cassandra Pugh.

“I feel like it was meant to be and I was meant to be there,”said the 35-year old New Jersey state trooper Friday.

She was off-duty and at the prudential center in Newark Sunday for the Hugh Jackman concert, and as she was leaving she started hearing shouts.

“I turned around and followed the cries for help.”

Jadro, who was also in the concert, was lying on the ground in a second floor bathroom, unconscious, and not breathing.

“We determined she didn’t have a pulse and we just sprung into action and started giving her chest compressions.”

“We did CPR until Emts arrived with an AED, it delivered two shocks,” she said.

Jadro started breathing again slowly, and was taken to the hospital.

She has since been released and is now on her way to making a full-recovery.

“It really makes me feel so good that I listened to that in my heart to go and help her, and I'm so glad she’s doing well.”

Trooper Pugh also got a call from New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy thanking her.