New observation deck on Empire State Building’s 102nd floor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PIX11's Stacey-Ann Gooden took a trip to see a new observation deck at the Empire State Building. Here are her observations:

If you haven’t been to the Empire State Building, now is the time.

It’s come a long way since it opened back in 1931. The new 102nd floor observatory opens tomorrow offering a panoramic view from one of the most popular landmarks in the world.

The 1,250 foot art-deco skyscraper has remained a beloved landmark symbolizing romance and danger in blockbuster films like Sleepless in Seattle, Superman and King Kong.

I’ve been to the Empire State Building before. But, it’s nothing like what I remember.

There’s a new entrance for welcoming guests, a replica of the building perfect for those instagram photos. Plus, a lot more space to roam about so you don’t have to worry about standing elbow-to-elbow on long lines.

Our tour began at the 2nd floor 10,000 square foot exhibit where we learned about the building’s history. Then, it was off to the refurbished external deck on the 86th floor before making a final stop at the 102nd floor observatory.

The floor-to-ceiling glass windows offer a breathtaking view strengthening the connection between guests and this historic icon.