Massive fire tears through Jersey City homes

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Crews are working to put out a fire as it tears through multiple homes in New Jersey early Friday, authorities said.

Authorities responded to the vicinity of Wade Street and Rutgers Avenue in Jersey City.

Video of the blaze shows flames burning through at several homes.

Firefighters are working to put out the fire.

It was not immediately known if there were any injuries.

AIR11 is over the scene.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.