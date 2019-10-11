Man wanted for patting 14-year-old on leg, offering alcohol and gang affiliation: police

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — A man is wanted for endangering the welfare of a child in Brooklyn, police said.

The incident occurred on September 25 at around 7:30 a.m. An unknown man in a black, four-door sedan approached a 14-year-old boy in the area of Lott Avenue and Mother Gaston Boulevard in Brownsville. The victim entered and the man began patting his head and leg.

He then asked the boy if he wanted to be part of a gang and wanted alcohol. He then drove the victim all the way to Newark, New Jersey, where he eventually exited the vehicle.

The man is described as in his 30s with medium length dreadlocks with a red tint. He’s skinny and approximately 6-feet to 6-feet-2-inches. He has a wound with a bandage on his left hand.

