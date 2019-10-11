Man shot, killed at Brooklyn bodega: police

BROOKLYN — A man was shot and killed during a dispute at a Brooklyn bodega late Thursday.

Authorities responded to a call of a man shot inside the KHF Bodega along Flatbush and Parkside avenues just before 10 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found 41-year-old Dwayne Smith with several gunshot wounds about his torso, according to police.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say Smith got into a dispute with another man inside the bodega when shots were fired.

No arrests have been made.