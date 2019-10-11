NJ man charged for assaulting infant son, causing skull fracture: prosecutor

HACKENSACK, N.J. — A Paramus man is in custody for allegedly assaulting his infant son.

Avery Foote, 31, is charged with aggravated and assault and endangering the welfare of a child. He was arrested following an investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office after the infant was brought to Hackensack University Medical Center for what turned out to be a skull fracture, broken rib, broken wrist and retinal bleed, all of which were indicative of physical trauma.

The investigation determined Foote, the child’s biological father, intentionally caused the injuries, according to the prosecutor’s office. He was arrested and transported to Bergen County Jail.

The infant is still in the hospital in stable condition.