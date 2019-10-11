Estranged husband arrested for machete murder of Bronx woman: authorities

Victor Mateo (pictured) is sought in connection to the machete murder of a woman in the Bronx Oct. 3, 2019

NEW YORK — Police have arrested the man accused of running over his wife and attacking her with a machete in the Bronx earlier this month, authorities said.

Victor Mateo was arrested Thursday in Hazleton, Pennsylvania after a weeklong search, police said.

Police were called to a Throgs Neck street on Oct. 3 and found 58-year-old Noelia Mateo unconscious. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The victim was run over with a vehicle before she was attacked with a machete by her 63-year-old estranged husband, according to authorities.

Mateo was taken into custody with the assistance of the NYPD, Pennsylvania State Police and the United States Regional Marshals.

