Male breast cancer survivor shares his story and advocates for national awareness

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, an annual campaign that aims to raise recognition about the disease and promote early detection.

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer in women, but the American Cancer Society estimates that 2,670 men will be diagnosed in the U.S. in 2019. Earlier this month Mathew Knowles, Beyoncé and Solange’s father, revealed he was one of them.

PIX11 News spoke with Jim Keegan, a male breast cancer survivor, and Dr. Stephen Chagares, a board-certified breast and general surgeon, about why advocating for male breast cancer awareness is key to beating the disease.