Justice for Junior: First of five Trinitarios gang members sentenced in bodega slaying of Bronx teen

THE BRONX — Life without parole.

The first of five gang members convicted in the brutal murder of Bronx teen Lesandro Guzman-Feliz has been sentenced.

Jonaiki Martinez Estrella, who authorities said inflicted the fatal knife wound in Guzman-Feliz’s neck that killed the 15-year-old, stood in front of the courtroom as the judge read his sentencing Friday morning.

The sentencing comes after five Trinitarios gang members — Jonaiki Martinez Estrella, Manuel Rivera, Elvin Garcia, Jose Muniz and Antonio Rodriguez Hernandez Santiago — were convicted in June on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, second-degree gang assault and second-degree conspiracy for the 2018 murder of 15-year-old Guzman-Feliz outside a Bronx bodega.

They were originally set to be sentenced on July 16, but the sentencing was pushed back three times.

A total of 15 men were charged in connection with the teen’s fatal stabbing on a bodega sidewalk, including two who became cooperating witnesses in the prosecution case.

Frederick Then, Ronald Urena, Jose Tavarez, Danel Fernandez, Gabriel Ramirez Concepcion, Danilo Payamps Pacheco and Luis Caberasantos will also be facing trial for second-degree murder, although their cases may not be heard until 2020.

When the men were found guilty in June, Guzman-Feliz’s mother, Leandra Feliz, said the violence needs to stop. “I’m not going to have my son back but those killers, those murderers are not going to be outside killing other kids.”

Guzman-Feliz’s death drew national attention — #JusticeForJunior became a rallying cry for New Yorkers and people around the world as they demanded justice for the teen after his death.