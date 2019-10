NEWARK, N.J. — A plane was forced to evacuate at Newark Liberty International Airport following a fuel spill Friday morning, Port Authority officials said.

The United Airlines Flight 2251, which was originally scheduled to depart at 10 a.m for Mexico City, was deplaned and bussed back to Terminal C, Port Authorities said.

A cleanup is in progress.

No injuries were reported.

There are no additional operational impacts at this time.