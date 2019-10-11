Convicted ‘Junior’ killer Jose Muniz shares motive, asks for forgiveness in court

THE BRONX — As five gang members were being sentenced for the death of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz, one of the killers and his attorney attempted to shed new light on the events leading up to the murder.

Jose Muniz, 22, was sentenced Friday to 25 years to life in prison with the chance of parole.

His attorney said in court that his client had a troubled childhood.

His mother went to jail on a drug charge when Muniz was just three years old, and her son was raised by another woman, he said. When his mother got out of jail, she suffered a stroke, the lawyer said.

He added that Muniz slept in city hallways and worked two jobs so he could send money to his mother for medicine.

It was then that Muniz met the reputed leader of the Los Sures sect of the Trinitarios gang, Diego Suero, who gave Muniz a place to say, he said.

Muniz was contrite in a letter that he read aloud to those in the courtroom, in part addressing Guzman-Feliz’s parents:

“From my heart, I ask you to forgive me. I want the truth to be known,” he read.

Though Muniz asked for forgiveness from Junior’s family, he added that he was not equally responsible to others in the murder of Junior, saying prosecutors were unfair when “they decided 14 people are culpable for this.”

Muniz also revealed what he claimed was the motive for the vicious attack on Guzman-Feliz.

“This wasn’t about a supposed video about a woman. That wasn’t the motive,” he said, adding that he “did not have an intention,” which is why he said he used the opposite side of the blade of the machete as he attacked the teen.

He said of Junior, “A lot of times, parents don’t know what their kids are up to. It may be true he was not a gang member, but the day my friend was shot, he was there,” referring to a shooting two nights before Guzman-Feliz’s murder, when a young Bronx man, Carlos Cabral, was shot near the eye and sent to the hospital.

The judge spared Muniz a sentence of life without parole, but imposed a sentence of 25 years to life.

“You disgraced your family” and the judge said it was troubling that Muniz yelled “Trinitarios to the death” as he left court on the day of the verdict. “You threw your life away” at the age of 21.