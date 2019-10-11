A backstage and onstage look at ‘Rock of Ages’: Dan makes his Broadway debut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — There’s a whole lot that goes into putting on a Broadway show — and a successful one at that.

“Rock of Ages” found an audience who came to know and love the music of the ‘80s.

Dan Mannarino got a backstage sneak peek to show the story and transformations, as well as make his Broadway debut.

The five-time, Tony-nominated “Rock of Ages” brings the sound track and themes of the ‘80s to life at the New World Stages.

The musical took a bit of a hiatus from Broadway, and toured the country.

Now, it’s back by popular demand.

“It’s like boy meets girl, both move to the city, trying to find their hopes and dreams. They want fame but maybe they realize love is more important,” said “Rock of Ages” star, Kristen Scott.

The show invited Dan for a one-night-only to join the production, even listing him in the playbill as the highly-coveted role of “Bourbon Room Bartender.”

“The bourbon room is like the staple of Rock and Roll in the ‘80s, so it’s for people who are looking for nothing, but a good time — it is the staple bar of that area, all the rockstars play there,” said actress Tiffany Engen.

Before the curtain rose, Dan had to rehearse some dance moves and understand the logistics of backstage madness (which can be compared to Grand Central Station at rush hour.)

Becoming one with his character, Dan was donned with tattoos and guy-liner, as well as a wig.

Dan's Broadway debut ended with a bang — a few people even asked for his autograph.