Hurricane Dorian’s four-legged survivors arrive in search of forever homes

MORRISTOWN, N.J. — These lovable pooches have been through a lot in the last month and a half.

Hooch, Bear, Manu and Rambo were all found in the rubble of Abaco Island and Marsh Harbor. They survived Hurricane Dorian completely on their own in all the elements and are clearly resilient.

“He was found just wandering around. Don’t know what happened to his owner,” Nora Sagendorf, a Mr. Bones and Co. volunteer, told PIX11 News. “Mr. Bones is trying to find forever homes,” she added.

And now after getting off a private jet at Morristown Airport, this dog rescue organization, Mr. Bones and Co., is looking for stability, love and a steady cuddle for this quartet.

“My job right now is to give him a home, get his health back, fatten him up, get him used to life in a new place, get him on the road to recovery,” Katherine Pierce, a foster volunteer, told PIX11 News.

The nickname for these dogs in the Bahamas was potcakes.

“Bahamian-strays are called pot cakes because scrape off the bottom of the pan and give it to the dogs,” Caroline Collatos, relief volunteer, told PIX11 News. “True for all the Bahamian Islands,” she added.

Rambo and Manu are brothers and volunteers are hoping they can be together in a forever home.

“A home that will love them and take care of them,” Mariel Nigro, another Mr. Bones volunteer, told PIX11 News.

For now, Rambo will be in New Jersey and Manu in Harlem.

“So if you see him in Harlem make sure you say hello,” Cherizza Lundy, a Mr. Bobes and Co. volunteer, told PIX11 News. “He loves attention. He loves people, likes to say hi,” she added.

If you see a lovable pooch you’d like to give a forever home to, you can go to the website and specifically Elli@mrbonesandco.org and see if you’re a match.