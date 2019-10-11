Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — Police are looking to identify two men in connection to an attempted robbery.

Authorities say the incident occurred on Thursday at around 5:40 p.m. The men approached an off-duty plainclothes NYPD officer on 10th Avenue.

One of the men asked the officer what he had while simulating a firearm in his waistband. The other man approached from behind and punched him in the head. The individuals fled in opposite directions on 10th Avenue.

The first man was last seen in a red hooded sweatshirt, red sweatpants and black sneakers. The second was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt.

