EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — A worker died at the construction site of the new American Dream mall in East Rutherford Wednesday afternoon, an Occupational Safety and Health Administration official said Thursday.

The OSHA spokesperson said the employee, who worked for Sentinel Services, died Wednesday between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., but could not give a cause of death or identity of the victim.

The shopping mall and entertainment hub is expected to open later this month.