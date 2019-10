WEST ORANGE, NJ — Two children and their mother were both hurt in a Thursday afternoon collision, a spokesperson for the West Orange Police Department said.

The children are aged 2 and 5, police said. An age has not yet been released for their mother.

The driver of the vehicle had a diabetic emergency and was also rushed to a hospital, officials said.

Police have not yet released information on the conditions of those involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.