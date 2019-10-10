Turkish president says 109 ‘terrorists killed’ in Syria push

BEIRUT — Turkey’s president says that there have been 109 “terrorists killed” — a reference to Syrian Kurdish fighters — since Ankara launched an offensive into Syria the previous day.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan did not elaborate and the reports on the ground did not indicate anything remotely close to such a large number of casualties.

Erdogan also warned the European Union not to call Ankara’s incursion into Syria an ‘invasion,’ and renewed his threat of letting Syrian refugees flood Europe.

He reiterated an earlier statement that Turkey could “open the gates” for an influx of Syrian migrants to Europe.

Erdogan spoke to ruling party officials on Thursday, saying Turkey seeks to prevent the creation of a “terror state” along its border with Syria.