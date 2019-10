Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The long-running seris "Supernatural" embarks on its 15th and final season. The show is not only about the occult--it's about family. As PIX11's Ojinika Obiekwe points out, the cast members have been a part of the station's family. She spoke with actress Felicia Day, who has had a recurring role on the show for 8 years, about "Supernatural" coming to the end of the road.

"Supernatural" airs on Thursdays at 8pm on PIX11.