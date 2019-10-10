Tad’s steakhouse, a classic Times Square restaurant, closing after 60 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TIMES SQUARE — Tad’s steakhouse has been in the Times Square area for close to 60 years and where else can you get a $9.09 lunch special of sirloin steak, a baked potato, garden salad and garlic bread?

“I think it’s an old New York institution. It’s cheap and it’s good,” Arlene A, a loyal Tad’s customer, told PIX11 News. “With the fake old Tiffany lamps, real New York decor."

There are red trays and 20 different menu choices, along with the so-called steak show, flames from it can be seen through the front window.

The Tad’s steakhouse chain tried to glamorize the working class steak, cafeteria style.

“It’s the last remnant of authentic Times Square,” Jeremiah Moss, Vanishing New York blogger, told PIX11 News. “I heard it was closing and I came uptown for lunch.

Founders Donald Townsend and Alan Tadeus Kay were called the grandfathers of fast food after they founded this steakhouse chain at its original location in Times Square on 42nd Street in 1957.

At that time, a steak and potatoes meal cost little more than a dollar.

In its heyday, Tad’s had eight New York City locations out of 28 nationwide.

So this PIX11 reporter, of course, had to try the lunch special and the garlic bread was particularly yummy.

“For us, it’s just the memories,” Florence Vincent, a 79-year-old Tad’s customer, told PIX11 News.

Vincent her husband brought family from Florida to try the Tad’s steakhouse experience that she’s been loving since 1962.

“It’s one of the last places in the neighborhood where working class people can get a full meal inexpensively,” Moss told PIX11 News.

PIX11 is still waiting for the Tad’s steakhouse spokesman to give the official reason for the closing, but come Jan. 5, the only remaining Tad’s steakhouse will be in San Francisco.