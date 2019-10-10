School is in session for the parents of “Riverdale”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The parents of "Riverdale" have assembled -- Mark Consuelos (Veronica's dad); Marisol Nichols (Veronica's mom); Skeet Ulrich (Jughead's dad); and Molly Ringwald (Archie's mom). PIX11's Ojinika Obiekwe shares some laughs with them. The CW's hit show is back for season 4 and although the cast can't reveal what twists and turns the plot will be taking this year, they were able to discuss fun topics like what they were doing their senior year in high school.

One "Riverdale" parent will sadly be missing from this season--the late Luke Perry. This opening episode will feature a tribute to the actor who passed away in March of 2019.