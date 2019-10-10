× Person stabbed repeatedly in the torso in Queens McDonald’s

JAMAICA, Queens — A person was rushed to a local hospital after a stabbing Thursday night in a Queens McDonald’s, officials said.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was stabbed several times in the torso around 7:45 p.m. in the Sutphin Avenue eatery, an NYPD spokesperson said. The victim is in serious condition but is not expected to die.

No arrests have been made. Police do not yet know the motive for the attack.

A description of the stabber has not been released.

