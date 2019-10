NEWARK — A derailed PATH train is causing delays on the Newark to World Trade Center PATH line.

NWK-WTC delayed. Crew reported a derailed train at NWK. NJT rail is cross honoring PATH @ HOB, NWK, NYPS. NWK-WTC line will operate a 10 minute schedule. [33] — PATH Alerts (@PATHAlerts) October 10, 2019

NJ Transit rail is cross-honoring at Hoboken, Newark Penn Station and New York Penn Station. The Port Authority says the Newark to WTC line is operating on 10-minute delays.

The train has been delayed since at least 5:17 p.m.

NWK-WTC delays continue. Staff in place to evaluate derailed train at NWK. NJT rail is cross honoring PATH @ HOB, NWK, NYPS. [34] — PATH Alerts (@PATHAlerts) October 10, 2019