NJ corrections officer admits to taking bribes

NEWARK, N.J. — A former New Jersey corrections officer had admitted to smuggling drugs to a state prison inmate in exchange for bribe money.

Officials say 30-year-old Roberto Reyes-Jackson, of Irvington, pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to commit official misconduct.

NJ.com reports Reyes-Jackson worked at the Northern State Prison in Newark and smuggled wax folds of fentanyl and cannabis to inmate Aaron Copeland.

Authorities say Copeland’s girlfriend, Tyeesha Powell, paid Reyes-Jackson several hundred dollars in bribes and Copeland would then sell the drugs to other inmates.

Court records indicate that under his plea agreement, Reyes-Jackson faces four years in state prison and will be permanently barred from public employment.

