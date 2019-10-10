MoMA to reopen with a reimagined concept of art

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — One of the city’s most influential museums is reopening soon, and PIX11 got a sneak peek of what the Museum of Modern Art looks like!

The $450 million renovation adds more than 40,000-square feet dedicated to gallery space. MoMA leaders have aimed to reimagine the ways in which modern and contemporary art can be experienced.

MoMA has been closed to the general public for renovations since June and will open its doors to the public on Oct. 21.

Members have the opportunity to get a preview on Oct. 13, 14 and 19.