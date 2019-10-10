Midtown Manhattan manhole explosion injures 2 people

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — Two people were injured in a Midtown Manhattan manhole explosion on Thursday afternoon, an FDNY spokesperson said.

A call came in for a smoking manhole near West 47th Street and 6th Avenue came in just before 3:40 p.m., officials said. It later exploded.

One victim was seriously hurt, but the injuries are not believed to be life threatening, an FDNY spokesperson said. The other victim suffered minor injuries.

“Due to @FDNYactivity, expect traffic delays, road closures and a heavy presence of emergency personnel at West 47th Street and 6th Avenue in Manhattan. Consider alternate routes and allow for additional travel time,” the New York City Office of Emergency Management tweeted.

