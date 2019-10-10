Man sought in assault of bus driver with umbrella in Queens: police

Authorities are looking for a man responsible for the assault of a bus driver in Jamaica Wednesday.

Police say they were alerted at 12:10 p.m. at the corner of Van Wyck Expressway and 101st Avenue. A 56-year-old male bus driver was operating a Q8 bus when an unidentified man demanded the driver move the bus. When he refused, the man proceeded to strike driver in the head and body with a folded umbrella.

The man fled the bus southbound on the expressway service road. The victim was taken to Jamaica Medical Center with a laceration to the head and a bruised rib cage.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.