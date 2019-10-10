Man sets backpack on fire on steps of Brooklyn Jewish center: police

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn — Police are searching for a man accused of setting a backpack on fire on the steps of a Brooklyn Jewish center during Yom Kippur.

The man was standing in front of the Park Slope Jewish Center on Eighth Avenue when he intentionally set the contents of a backpack on fire and fled the scene just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

The fire was extinguished, and no injuries were reported, police said.

Surveillance video obtained by police shows the suspect holding onto the bag.

