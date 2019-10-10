Man follows 14-year-old girl in Manhattan, the Bronx

NEW YORK —A man followed a 14-year-old girl two mornings in a row in both Manhattan and the Bronx, NYPD officials said.

He approached the teen near the Bowling Green subway station the morning of Sept. 25, police said. The man talked to the teen and followed her to Trinity Place. He gave the teen $20 and made advances toward her.

The next morning, he followed the same teen onto a southbound No. 4 train at the Burnside Avenue subway station, according to police. He stayed in the same subway car as the teen. The teen saw a group of friends at the 170th Street subway station and ran to them.

Police have asked for help identifying the man.

He’s believed to be in his 40s and is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).