Man, 55, killed in East Harlem apartment fire

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — A man was killed when a fire broke out at his East Harlem apartment Wednesday afternoon.

A 55-year-old man died when a fire broke out at his East Harlem apartment Oct. 9, 2019, authorities said. (Citizen App)

Emergency crews responded to the blaze at the Park East Houses on East 122nd Street just before 2:30 p.m., police said.

When they arrived, firefighters extinguished the blaze inside the apartment unit’s bedroom, cops said.

Once the fire was extinguished, 55-year-old Darryl Barnes was found with burns to a large portion of his body, according to authorities.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the fire does not appear to be suspicious.

