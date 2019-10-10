Man, 55, killed in East Harlem apartment fire

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — A man was killed when a fire broke out at his East Harlem apartment Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the blaze at the Park East Houses on East 122nd Street just before 2:30 p.m., police said.

When they arrived, firefighters extinguished the blaze inside the apartment unit’s bedroom, cops said.

Once the fire was extinguished, 55-year-old Darryl Barnes was found with burns to a large portion of his body, according to authorities.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the fire does not appear to be suspicious.