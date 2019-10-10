Former NYPD detectives sentenced to probation for having sex with woman they’d arrested: DA

BROOKLYN — Two former NYPD detectives accused of having sex with a woman they’d arrested in exchange for her release were sentenced to five years probation Thursday, according to the Kings County district attorney.

Eddie Martins, 39, and Richard Hall, 34, previously pleaded guilty to charges of bribe receiving and official misconduct, a deal that would keep them from serving time behind bars.

The men were accused of taking turns engaging in sex acts with Anna Chambers, then 18, while she was handcuffed in police custody, after she was allegedly found with marijuana in her car and was told she was under arrest. They then released Chambers, according to the DA, and did not report the incident.

“These defendants engaged in a shocking abuse of power which they finally acknowledged,” said DA Eric Gonzalez at the time of the plea. “While I would have preferred to see them serve prison time, they are no longer members of our police department and with today’s plea are convicted felons.”

The detectives claimed the September 2017 encounter was consensual, while prosecutors disagreed.

“These defendants lost their jobs and are now convicted felons because of the appalling abuse of power to which they admitted,” Gonzalez said in a statement Thursday. “This incident led to a change in New York law, closing a loophole that allowed officers to claim that sex with a detainee was consensual. Unfortunately, we could not apply that new law retroactively.”

The officers were indicted on first-degree rape and bribery charges back in October 2017. They were suspended and later resigned from the NYPD.

Gonzalez said previously that “serious credibility issues in this case precluded us from proceeding on additional charges, yet we remained committed to holding these defendants accountable.”

The “credibility issue” referenced by Gonzalez involves an assistant district attorney not assigned to the case. The woman was romantically involved with Hall at the time of his arrest, and phone records show that she and the detective had been in contact both before and after he was charged with sexually abusing Chambers.

The rape charges were dropped in March 2019.